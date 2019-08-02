Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Comparison side by side

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brainsway Ltd.
|10
|6.70
|N/A
|-0.88
|0.00
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|9
|0.29
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
Demonstrates Brainsway Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brainsway Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|24.3%
|-1.6%
Analyst Recommendations
Brainsway Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brainsway Ltd.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Brainsway Ltd. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 52.53% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of Brainsway Ltd. shares and 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brainsway Ltd.
|-2.61%
|-6.28%
|-10.14%
|0%
|0%
|-10.87%
|American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
|6.65%
|3.77%
|8.3%
|-36.47%
|-52.23%
|-33.16%
For the past year Brainsway Ltd. was less bearish than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
Summary
Brainsway Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.