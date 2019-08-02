Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) Comparison side by side

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARA) compete against each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 6.70 N/A -0.88 0.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 9 0.29 N/A -0.54 0.00

Demonstrates Brainsway Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0.00% 24.3% -1.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Brainsway Ltd. and American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainsway Ltd. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 52.53% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Brainsway Ltd. shares and 93.1% of American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. shares. Comparatively, American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% American Renal Associates Holdings Inc. 6.65% 3.77% 8.3% -36.47% -52.23% -33.16%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. was less bearish than American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.

Summary

Brainsway Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors American Renal Associates Holdings Inc.