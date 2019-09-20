Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 uniQure N.V. 62 214.93 N/A -2.48 0.00

Demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% uniQure N.V. 0.00% -48.9% -32.6%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, uniQure N.V. has beta of 0.92 which is 8.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, uniQure N.V. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. uniQure N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and uniQure N.V. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 uniQure N.V. 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, uniQure N.V.’s consensus price target is $77, while its potential upside is 62.38%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.8% of uniQure N.V. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of uniQure N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% uniQure N.V. -13.32% -23.63% 2.71% 77.57% 97.14% 103.5%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than uniQure N.V.

Summary

uniQure N.V. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

uniQure N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. The companyÂ’s principle programs include AMT-060, a gene therapy that has completed Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; S100A1, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of congestive heart failure; and AMT-130 for the treatment of huntington's disease. It also provides Glybera, a gene therapy product that has approved for the treatment of patients with lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Synpromics, and Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.