Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 7.30 N/A 0.85 3.04

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5. Strongbridge Biopharma plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 121.67% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Strongbridge Biopharma plc had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.