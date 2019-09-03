Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

We are comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.61 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.3 and has 18.3 Quick Ratio. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 138.73% at a $9 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 91.3% respectively. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -28.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.