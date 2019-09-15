Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.84 which is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the average price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.83, which is potential 115.29% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 49.1%. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.