Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s 124.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.24 beta.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. OncoSec Medical Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 123.33% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 17.3%. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while OncoSec Medical Incorporated has -65.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.