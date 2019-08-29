Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

As Biotechnology businesses, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 26 0.00 N/A -4.46 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -68.4%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. which has a 9.6 Current Ratio and a 9.6 Quick Ratio. Odonate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, and a 141.94% upside potential. On the other hand, Odonate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -68.82% and its consensus target price is $10. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Odonate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Odonate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 83.5% respectively. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Odonate Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Odonate Therapeutics Inc. 21.28% 8.9% 135.96% 150.77% 100.89% 189.42%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Odonate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics to enhance the lives of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing Tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that has completed Phase II clinical trials for patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.