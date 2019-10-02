Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 19.87M -0.81 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 3 0.00 9.63M -15.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 515,568,240.79% -236.6% -115.3% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 344,063,739.33% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s 321.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 4.21 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 24.3% respectively. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Melinta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.