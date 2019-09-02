Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

We are contrasting Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 21 242.67 N/A -3.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 142.59% and an $9 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Summary

MeiraGTx Holdings plc beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.