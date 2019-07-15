Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 MacroGenics Inc. 17 11.90 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% MacroGenics Inc. 0.00% -57.7% -44.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.27 beta means Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 27.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc. is 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, MacroGenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.5 and has 6.5 Quick Ratio. MacroGenics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and MacroGenics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MacroGenics Inc. 1 2 3 2.50

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a 100.89% upside potential. On the other hand, MacroGenics Inc.’s potential upside is 59.11% and its average target price is $25.25. The data provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MacroGenics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.9% of MacroGenics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are MacroGenics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% MacroGenics Inc. -7.29% -6.98% -23.58% -6.28% -24.64% 28.11%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than MacroGenics Inc.

Summary

MacroGenics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

MacroGenics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily by modulating the human immune system, as well as various autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s advanced clinical product candidate is Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers. It also develops Enoblituzumab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial as monotherapy in multiple solid tumor types, as well as in combination therapy with either an anti-PD-1 antibody or an anti-CTLA-4 antibody; Flotetuzumab, a DART molecule that targets CD123 and CD3; MGD007, a DART molecule, which targets glycoprotein A33 and CD3; Duvortuxizumab, a DART molecule that targets both CD19 and CD3; MGD009, a molecule in its B7-H3 franchise; MGA012, a monoclonal antibody, which targets PD-1; MGD013, a DART molecule that enables the co-blockade with a single recombinant agent of two immune checkpoint molecules; and MGC018, a B7-H3 antibody-drug conjugate. In addition, the companyÂ’s products include MGD010, a DART molecule designed to address limitations of existing B cell-targeted therapies by binding to the CD32B and CD79B proteins found on human B cells; Teplizumab, an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody to treat type 1 diabetes; and MGD014, a DART molecule that targets human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV-infected cells, and CD3-expressing T cells. It has collaboration and license agreements with Janssen Biotech, Inc.; Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Servier; Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH; Pfizer, Inc.; and Green Cross Corp. MacroGenics, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.