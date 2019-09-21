Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 9 1.46 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Jaguar Health Inc. has a 0.61 beta which is 39.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Jaguar Health Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 247.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 1.1% of Jaguar Health Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Jaguar Health Inc. had bearish trend.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.