Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Histogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Histogenics Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 0.11 1.68

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Histogenics Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.19 shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Histogenics Corporation’s 3.29 beta is the reason why it is 229.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Histogenics Corporation has 3.5 and 3.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Histogenics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Histogenics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 122.77% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Histogenics Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 13%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6% of Histogenics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Histogenics Corporation -8.54% -8.86% -4% 30.43% -92.07% 103.62%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Histogenics Corporation.

Summary

Histogenics Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Histogenics Corporation, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace in the United States. The company offers NeoCart, a tissue implant, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee. It has an exclusive channel collaboration agreement with Intrexon Corporation for the development and commercialization of allogeneic genetically modified chondrocyte cell therapeutics for the treatment or repair of damaged articular hyaline cartilage in humans. Histogenics Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.