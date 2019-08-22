Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA)

As Biotechnology companies, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DOVA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 33.25 N/A -2.66 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -87.2% -61.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 144.57% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9. Meanwhile, Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average target price is $13, while its potential downside is -15.25%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 41.5% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 47.1% of Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.99% 11.82% 70.83% 109.02% -26.07% 110.95%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia diseases. Its drug candidate includes avatrombopag, an orally administered thrombopoietin receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.