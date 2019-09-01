Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

Since Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and DBV Technologies S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $9, and a 142.59% upside potential. Competitively DBV Technologies S.A. has a consensus price target of $17.25, with potential upside of 89.56%. The results provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than DBV Technologies S.A.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.