Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 6.74 N/A -0.96 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Curis Inc. has beta of 2.47 which is 147.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Curis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.8 while its Quick Ratio is 9.8. Curis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Curis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 122.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Curis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.28% of Curis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Curis Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.