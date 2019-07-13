Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.15 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 100.89%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 23.69%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

Summary

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.