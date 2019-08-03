Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 19 58.41 N/A -2.10 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.19 beta means Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 145.23% at a $9 average price target. Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28.14, with potential upside of 24.35%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Cara Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 57.6%. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 2.8% are Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.