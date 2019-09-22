Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Axcella Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Axcella Health Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $22.5 average target price and a 257.71% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Axcella Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Axcella Health Inc. has -38.55% weaker performance.

Summary

Axcella Health Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.