Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 27 0.00 N/A -5.62 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -69.1% -61.9%

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s 104.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.04 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10 and its Quick Ratio is 10. Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 142.59%. Meanwhile, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $70, while its potential upside is 412.45%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 97% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. -5.25% -27.19% -56.31% -60.55% -60.2% -58.92%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with severe and life-threatening diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage T-cell product candidates include ATA129 that focuses on Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder after hematopoietic cell transplant and solid organ transplant; ATA188, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; ATA520, a Phase I clinical trial product targeting cancers expressing the antigen Wilms tumor 1; and ATA230, which is Phase III clinical trials for refractory cytomegalovirus. The company is also developing a next generation of allogeneic T-cell product candidates utilizing a technology to selectively enhance a T-cellÂ’s ability to target specific viral proteins implicated in disease. It has license agreements with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Amgen, Inc.; and license, and research and development collaboration agreement with QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck Sharp & Dohme B.V. to evaluate ATA129 in combination with Merck anti-programmed death receptor-1 therapy and Keytruda in patients with platinum resistant or recurrent epstein-barr virus-associated nasopharyngeal carcinoma. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.