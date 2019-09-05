Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 4 30.77 N/A -1.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -37.5% -35.9%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Aptinyx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23.4 and has 23.4 Quick Ratio. Aptinyx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $9, and a 136.22% upside potential. Meanwhile, Aptinyx Inc.’s consensus price target is $12, while its potential upside is 245.82%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Aptinyx Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 69.5%. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Aptinyx Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Aptinyx Inc. 0.54% 3.05% -2.36% -29.81% -83.09% -77.51%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Aptinyx Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.