Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM)

Since Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7%

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 140.90% at a $9 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 17.6%. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.