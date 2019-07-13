Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Reaches $4.48 52-Week High; Applied Materials (AMAT) SI Decreased By 5.25%

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) had a decrease of 5.25% in short interest. AMAT’s SI was 13.14M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 5.25% from 13.87M shares previously. With 13.32M avg volume, 1 days are for Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s short sellers to cover AMAT’s short positions. The SI to Applied Materials Inc’s float is 1.38%. The stock increased 2.72% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.51. About 8.33M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $1.09; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 19/04/2018 – Applied Materials Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Gross Margin 45.8%; 30/04/2018 – Delaware US Growth Adds Applied Materials, Exits Celgene; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q Adj EPS $1.22

The stock of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) hit a new 52-week high and has $4.61 target or 3.00% above today’s $4.48 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $98.60M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 13 by Barchart.com. If the $4.61 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.96M more. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.48. About 120,095 shares traded or 120.08% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $43.54 billion. It operates through three divisions: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. It has a 13.04 P/E ratio. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, makes, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Among 6 analysts covering Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Applied Materials had 13 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was maintained by Susquehanna. UBS maintained Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) rating on Friday, May 17. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $4900 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 29.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Applied Materials, Inc. shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 18.23M shares. Lingohr And Partner Asset Gmbh has 24,186 shares. Homrich & Berg owns 0.02% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,280 shares. Norinchukin Comml Bank The accumulated 0.09% or 182,905 shares. Lockheed Martin Mngmt has invested 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 926,909 shares. Daiwa Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 37,467 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0.12% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 26.03 million shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Company reported 9,053 shares. Landscape Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 35,712 shares stake. Research Invsts holds 0.08% or 6.40 million shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cambridge Invest Research invested in 0.03% or 82,681 shares. 2.51 million were accumulated by Abrams Bison Lc. Ci reported 1.87M shares.

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

