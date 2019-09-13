Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Zogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Zogenix Inc. 45 1830.45 N/A -3.26 0.00

Demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Zogenix Inc. 0.00% -28.1% -22%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Zogenix Inc.’s 90.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.9 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Zogenix Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The consensus price target of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 122.22%. On the other hand, Zogenix Inc.’s potential upside is 45.00% and its consensus price target is $61. The results provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Zogenix Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Zogenix Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 0%. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Zogenix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Zogenix Inc. -0.88% -0.37% 25.25% 13.47% -14.67% 32.12%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Zogenix Inc.

Summary

Zogenix Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Zogenix, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of central nervous system disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is the ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome. It also develops Relday, an injectable formulation of risperidone to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia and bipolar disorder in adults and teenagers with 13 years of age and older. The company was formerly known as SJ2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Zogenix, Inc. in August 2006. Zogenix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.