Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 4 7.13 N/A -1.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96.5% -42.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 3.2 respectively. Unum Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $9, and a 111.76% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 47.9% respectively. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Unum Therapeutics Inc. has 39.76% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -1.51% -15.76% -24.36% -54.66% -69.13% -25.91%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Unum Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.