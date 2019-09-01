Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Tyme Technologies Inc.’s 61.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Tyme Technologies Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tyme Technologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 142.59% upside potential and a consensus target price of $9.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 47.4% are Tyme Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Tyme Technologies Inc. has -70.19% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.