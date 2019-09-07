Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Tyme Technologies Inc. 0.00% -193.3% -153.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Tyme Technologies Inc. has a 0.39 beta which is 61.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Tyme Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Tyme Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tyme Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tyme Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 122.77% upside potential and an average price target of $9.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 20% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 47.4% of Tyme Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Tyme Technologies Inc. -10.57% -6.78% -26.17% -60.43% -61.67% -70.19%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tyme Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Tyme Technologies Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Tyme Technologies, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapeutics for various oncology indications. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy in Phase II development for prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.