Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.30 N/A -0.35 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Trevena Inc. has 3.6 and 3.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Trevena Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 122.77%. Meanwhile, Trevena Inc.’s average price target is $3.5, while its potential upside is 288.89%. The information presented earlier suggests that Trevena Inc. looks more robust than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 32.2% of Trevena Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Trevena Inc.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.