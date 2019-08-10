Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 154.24% upside potential and a consensus price target of $9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.82% of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC shares. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has -5.64% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.