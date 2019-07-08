Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Synthetic Biologics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% -141.5%

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Synthetic Biologics Inc. on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Synthetic Biologics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthetic Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 115.31%.

Roughly 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.2% of Synthetic Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Synthetic Biologics Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Synthetic Biologics Inc. -2.01% -6.35% -7.67% -29.75% -93.82% 5.36%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Synthetic Biologics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates in Phase III development include SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation; and SYN-004 (ribaxamase) that is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), antibiotic-associated diarrhea (AAD), and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR). The company is also developing SYN-007 and SYN-006 for the prevention of CDI and AAD; SYN-005, a monoclonal antibody therapy for the prevention and treatment of pertussis; SYN-200 for the treatment of phenylketonuria; and SYN-020, an oral dosage form of intestinal alkaline phosphatase. It has collaboration agreements with Intrexon Corporation, The University of Texas at Austin, and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Adeona Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Synthetic Biologics, Inc. in February 2012. Synthetic Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.