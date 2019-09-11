Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.68 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 121.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.