Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 12 26.68 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Precision BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Precision BioSciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. Precision BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Precision BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively Precision BioSciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $23.67, with potential upside of 145.03%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Precision BioSciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 41.6% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.3% of Precision BioSciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Precision BioSciences Inc. -0.62% -0.85% -0.54% 0% 0% -26.2%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Precision BioSciences Inc. has -26.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Precision BioSciences Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.