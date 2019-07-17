Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Comparing side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.88 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. In other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has beta of 2.32 which is 132.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 120.59% upside potential and an average price target of $9. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 35.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.4% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has -0.14% weaker performance.

Summary

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.