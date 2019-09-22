Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 7 41.82 N/A -1.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -104.2% -86.4%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.87 which is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Oncternal Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 12.4 and 12.4 respectively. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 11.6% respectively. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has 18.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. -11.67% -21.04% -41.04% -27.92% -95.95% -16.85%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. has -16.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.