Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Contrasting side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.39 19.68

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S is 42.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Novo Nordisk A/S has 1 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 119.51% and an $9 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 9.7%. About 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 26.4% are Novo Nordisk A/S’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.04% -6.79% -4.38% 4.45% -6.08% 1.89%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.