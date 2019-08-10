Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Comparing side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 1 1117.94 N/A -0.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0.00% -157.2% -59.6%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.19 shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s 1.73 beta is the reason why it is 73.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $9, while its potential upside is 154.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 25.8% respectively. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% are Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. 3.84% -5.27% -18.89% -17.23% 114.58% 36.32%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying and developing therapeutics for the treatment of fungal and bacterial infections. The company develops orally delivered therapeutics based on a proprietary, lipid-based drug delivery platform called cochleate delivery technology. Its lead product candidate is MAT 2203, an orally-administered cochleate formulation of the broad spectrum anti-fungal drug amphotericin B that is in Phase II study for the treatment of fungal infections. The company is also involved in developing MAT2501, an orally-administered, encochleated formulation of aminoglycoside antibiotic agent amikacin for acute bacterial infections, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium (NTM) and multi-drug resistant gram negative bacterial infections. In addition, it is exploring strategic partnership options for MAT8800 discovery program, which intends to identify product candidates derived from omega-3 fatty acids for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.