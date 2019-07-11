Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) Comparing side by side

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 7 18.95 N/A -6.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.27 beta indicates that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 3 2.60

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 111.76% at a $9 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is $18.2, which is potential 90.78% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. Insiders owned 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -12.75% -8.24% 8.96% -56.83% -78.73% -30.33%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -30.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on 5 of the 9 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.