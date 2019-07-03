Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

As Biotechnology company, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176.00% -100.70% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With consensus target price of $9, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 118.98%. The potential upside of the competitors is 131.90%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. make analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 6.99 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s peers are 85.13% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Dividends

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 3 of the 4 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.