Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -2.47 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Gamida Cell Ltd. 0.00% -662.4% -130.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Gamida Cell Ltd. is 6.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.5. Gamida Cell Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gamida Cell Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Gamida Cell Ltd.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 238.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Gamida Cell Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 65.61% of Gamida Cell Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Gamida Cell Ltd. -5.13% -27.31% -51.06% -74.27% 0% -62.78%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Gamida Cell Ltd. has -62.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Gamida Cell Ltd.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases in the United States, the European Union, and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use as a curative stem cell graft for patients in hematopoietic stem cell transplant. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy of expanded natural killer cells, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.