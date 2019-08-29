Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) Contrasting side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.18 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $9, while its potential upside is 142.59%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 51.6% respectively. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.