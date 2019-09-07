Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Comparison side by side

Since Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.99 beta is the reason why it is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.2 while its Quick Ratio is 8.2. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 122.77% and an $9 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.2% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.