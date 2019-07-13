Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 23 40.67 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Editas Medicine Inc. 0.00% -47.6% -27.4%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Editas Medicine Inc. are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Editas Medicine Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Editas Medicine Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Editas Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, and a 100.89% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 82.4% of Editas Medicine Inc. shares. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Editas Medicine Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Editas Medicine Inc. -9.91% -14.69% 13.48% -21.8% -37.11% -0.48%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while Editas Medicine Inc. has -0.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Editas Medicine Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. It is developing a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. for the research and development of engineered T cells with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptors; and collaboration, option, and license agreement with Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.