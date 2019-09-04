Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Comparison side by side

We are comparing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 184.33 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Clearside Biomedical Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 138.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 29%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.