Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. which has a 10.8 Current Ratio and a 10.8 Quick Ratio. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 122.22% and an $9 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 57.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.