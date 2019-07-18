Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 130 30.02 N/A -11.97 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 7.5 and 7.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $9, and a 114.29% upside potential. BeiGene Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $210 consensus target price and a 72.68% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 88.5% respectively. About 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of BeiGene Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% BeiGene Ltd. 13.57% 3.84% -1.46% 10.06% -28.65% -4.86%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeiGene Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors BeiGene Ltd. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.