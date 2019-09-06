Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s 50.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.5 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 9.2 and 9.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 127.27% at a $9 average target price. On the other hand, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 593.07% and its average target price is $35. The results provided earlier shows that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 69.9% respectively. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2.2% are Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.