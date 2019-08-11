Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Comparison side by side

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 29.4 and 29.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 154.24% and an $9 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 48.5%. Insiders held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.