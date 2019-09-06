Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.4% -61.7%

Risk & Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.48 beta and it is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Acer Therapeutics Inc. is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Acer Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 127.27% and an $9 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Acer Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 1,566.67% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 61.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 2.4% -23.92% -84.35% -87.67% -84.67% -85.14%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acer Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.