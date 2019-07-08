Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Stock Price Rose While Sabby Management Has Cut Its Holding by $1.06 Million; Mcclain Value Management Has Lowered Its Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position by $1.73 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 49,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,932 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, down from 114,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.91. About 521,772 shares traded or 15.81% up from the average. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Backs FY18 Rev $1.80-$1.90; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2. About 56,999 shares traded or 14.38% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Analysts await Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 5.77% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.52 per share. GIL’s profit will be $113.19 million for 17.69 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by Gildan Activewear Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 243.75% EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84 million and $72.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

