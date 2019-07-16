Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Shareholder Sabby Management Lowered Its Position by $1.06 Million; Kla (KLAC) Stake Held by Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.1035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.2165. About 86,862 shares traded or 55.68% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 08/03/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs Yr Loss/Shr 26c; 08/03/2018 BrainStorm Announces Operational Highlights and Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 343.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc bought 212,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 273,900 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.71 million, up from 61,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $122.62. About 673,931 shares traded. KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has declined 2.11% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR: PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS FOLLOWING CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – KLA-TENCOR CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.02; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Buys Israel’s Orbotech at $3.4 Billion Valuation; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Fund Cash Portion of Deal With Cash From Combined Company’s Balance Sheet; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR REPORTS PACT TO BUY ORBOTECH

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BrainStorm Senior Management to Present at BIO 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BrainStorm Announces Grant of an additional New European Patent for NurOwn® – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ADC Therapeutics and Adagene Announce License Agreement – Yahoo Finance” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm Issues a Statement to Patients and Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Altria in talks to buy cannabis company Cronos Group – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $-0.04 earnings per share, up 75.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.24 actual earnings per share reported by Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 73,043 shares to 38,357 shares, valued at $3.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,300 shares, and cut its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX).

More notable recent KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts See 11% Gains Ahead For The Holdings of RDVY – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for January 29, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, CNI, SYK, ILMN, EBAY, EQR, AMD, BXP, ALGN, TSS, KLAC – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seagate Technology PLC (STX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is KLA-Tencor Corporation’s (NASDAQ:KLAC) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $119,198 activity.