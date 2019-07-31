Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Shareholder Sabby Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Price Rose; Cutter & Company Brokerage Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $301,455 as Stock Rose

Sabby Management Llc decreased its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 745,205 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sabby Management Llc who had been investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.03M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.01. About 661,401 shares traded or 1039.99% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention; 09/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Short-Interest Ratio Up to 32 Days; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 25/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Issues Statement on “Right to Try” Legislation; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss/Shr 12c; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc bought 1,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,722 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 19,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $979.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $212.96. About 65.15 million shares traded or 145.27% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple cheer after Buffett lifts investment to $44bn; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds AT&T, Cuts Apple; 04/05/2018 – Kansas lawmakers pass adoption bill critics say biased against gay couples; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 23/04/2018 – Apple poaches Samsung exec to take on rival in S Korea

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics Announces Submission of IND for NurOwn® in Progressive Multiple Sclerosis – GlobeNewswire” on November 19, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BrainStorm Announces Grant of an additional New European Patent for NurOwn® – GlobeNewswire” published on March 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BrainStorm Granted Additional Patent for NurOwn® in Israel – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm Announces Second Clinical Site to Enroll Patients in Its Progressive MS Phase 2 Study – GlobeNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Zafgen Won’t File IND For Metabolic Disorder Drug, Positive Results For Akebia’s Anemia Drug – Benzinga” with publication date: March 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 4.58% or 36,209 shares. Kings Point Mngmt has 82,105 shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Braun Stacey Inc invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 2.9% stake. Ifrah Service stated it has 22,527 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 2.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hengehold Cap Lc accumulated 0.19% or 4,146 shares. Financial has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 73,447 are owned by West Coast Ltd. Shufro Rose Lc reported 66,944 shares. First State Bank Sioux Falls reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sarl reported 63,060 shares. Oak Ridge Invests has 247,157 shares. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id reported 6,753 shares. Alethea Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,775 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AAPL Stock: Apple Software Becomes Lifestyle – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Giving Up on AR Glasses – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Big Tech partners with healthcare giants – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.